Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:EYE opened at GBX 562.50 ($6.86) on Monday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 411 ($5.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.43). The firm has a market cap of £164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,125.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 545.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 560.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.58), for a total value of £126,414 ($154,069.47). Insiders own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

