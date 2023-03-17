Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 5.0 %

EGLE traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 269,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $623.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

