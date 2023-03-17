Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 634,475 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,771. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.