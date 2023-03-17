Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 24,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,311. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $101.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.49 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

