DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
DRRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
DURECT Stock Performance
NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 42,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $114.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.