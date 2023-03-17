Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.