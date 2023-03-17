Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $96.39. 1,996,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,954. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

