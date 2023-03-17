Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

DPG stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

