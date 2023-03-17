DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 2,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,176. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.