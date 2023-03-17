Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 25,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of DGNU remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.03.

Institutional Trading of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $161,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $208,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

