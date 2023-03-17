Dover (NYSE:DOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.75.

DOV stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.28. The company had a trading volume of 355,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,718. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $162.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

