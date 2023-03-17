Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.
