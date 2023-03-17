Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

