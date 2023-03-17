Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DCI traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,277. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

