Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 1.1%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 123,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 233,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

