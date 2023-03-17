DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DNNGY opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

About Ørsted A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

