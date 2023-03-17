DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DLH Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.