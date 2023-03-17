DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
