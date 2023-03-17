Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.53–$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Diversey Price Performance

DSEY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 2,124,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,451. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

About Diversey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

