Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Increased to $8.40 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

About Diversey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.