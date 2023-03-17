Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Diversey Price Performance

DSEY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSEY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

