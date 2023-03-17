Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DFS stock traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. 1,441,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,132. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

