Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Cut by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $143,431,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,890,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,764,000.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. 123,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

