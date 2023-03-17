Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after acquiring an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. 30,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,366. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

