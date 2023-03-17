Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,075 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,185.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,637. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

