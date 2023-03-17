Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $671.67

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 80.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00007650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $671.67 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00366442 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,039.58 or 0.26634256 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.70269946 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $678.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

