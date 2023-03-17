DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,400 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $521,692.80.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $35.05 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after acquiring an additional 966,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 481,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 398,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

