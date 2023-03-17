Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III Sells 35,000 Shares

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Gordon Stone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of Digital Turbine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.