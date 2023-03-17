Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 2,182,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,189. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

