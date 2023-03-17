Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.52. 1,749,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,102. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

