DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHX. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,676. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

