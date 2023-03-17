dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $20,330.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00315697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00023648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,067,893 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98908312 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $78,335.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.