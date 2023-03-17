dForce USD (USX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,572.81

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.84 million and approximately $19,572.81 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,861,778 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

