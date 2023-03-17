Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Shares Up 1.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €21.31 ($22.91) and last traded at €21.04 ($22.62). Approximately 56,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.66 ($22.22).

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.06 and its 200 day moving average is €21.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

