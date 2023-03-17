Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades GSK (LON:GSK) to “Buy”

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.07) to GBX 1,550 ($18.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.90).

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,395.80 ($17.01). 18,565,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,579,011. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79). The firm has a market cap of £57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,292.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.12), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($517,885.58). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Insiders acquired a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

