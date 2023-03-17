Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.85) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.35 ($6.82) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($18.00). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.99.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.