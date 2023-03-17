Dentgroup LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $392.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,465. The stock has a market cap of $293.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.