Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Up 5.2 %

Delek US stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Delek US has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

