Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delcath Systems Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on DCTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

