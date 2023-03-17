Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.52. 905,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $418.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.85. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

