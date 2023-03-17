DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,568.75 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $629,094.12 and approximately $3,568.75 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,690 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

