DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 50%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shot up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 546,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.47.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.