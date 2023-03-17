Decred (DCR) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.39 or 0.00079196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $301.95 million and $3.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00172300 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00050114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,808,067 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.