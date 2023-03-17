Decred (DCR) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $20.39 or 0.00079196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $301.95 million and $3.09 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00172300 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00046982 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00050114 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Decred Coin Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,808,067 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.
Buying and Selling Decred
