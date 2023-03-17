Decentralized Social Price Tops $9.27 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.27 or 0.00035068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $97.66 million and $286,464.32 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

