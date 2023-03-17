DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 12,853 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

