DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Invests $762,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.78. The stock had a trading volume of 96,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,210. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $201.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares in the company, valued at $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

