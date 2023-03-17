DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 539,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

