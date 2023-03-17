Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $180,500.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

DAWN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,826,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

