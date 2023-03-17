DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DaVita Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $78.03 on Friday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DaVita will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter valued at $26,824,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

