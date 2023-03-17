Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 8.4% in February

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 905,100 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 987,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Daseke
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 433,813 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,226,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Daseke Price Performance
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Daseke Company Profile
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daseke (DSKE)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.