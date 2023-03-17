Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.06 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 1,756,519 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,293,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after buying an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

