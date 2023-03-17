Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP Patrick Mcnutt Buys 900 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.3 %

DAR stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Darling Ingredients

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

